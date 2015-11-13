29 Totally Brilliant Home Buys Under $29

We'll start thinking about our long list of gifts to give next week — in the meantime, we're totally trying to fit in a wallet-friendly shopping spree that will optimize our pads for ugly sweater parties, seasonal #shelfies, and reassuring our parents that we're totally capable adults.
We've rounded up 29 great gift ideas that you can guiltlessly get yourself — before you have to dedicate all that serious fundage to friends and family.
We've rounded up 29 great gift ideas that you can guiltlessly get yourself — before you have to dedicate all that serious fundage to friends and family.