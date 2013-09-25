With makeup artist extraordinaire (and the man the R29 beauty department has voted Beauty Pro We'd Most Like To Grab A Few Drinks With) Dick Page on board as artistic director, it's no wonder the Japanese brand has been consistently knocking it out of the park in the color department. But, even so, Shiseido's fall offerings have us particularly taken, both in terms of shade range and functionality — a foundation infused with the color correcting properties of blue, green, and white powders sounds like a big win to us.