Runway Report: Shipley & Halmos

Messrs. Shipley & Halmos presented their spring/summer collection in a low-ceilinged, wood-lined space on the West Side festooned with colored fluorescent tubes choreographed to the music. It was an interesting counterpoint to a very grown-up collection of satin sheath dresses, cardigan, and slim-fit men's suits that showed, in turn, French, English, naval, and American influences. For the women, a gold-silk taffeta jacket, a black organza cocktail dress, and a jade jersey knotted dress were knockouts. For the men, a unusually bibbed dress shirt, calfskin biker jacket, and a bleached marbled pair of shorts were standouts. Frankly, we don't know anyone who makes better men's pants than this duo.
