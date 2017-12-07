The 17-Hour Day Of A Successful & Single Mom

Becoming a mother changed this thing about me: Becoming a mother definitely gave me a lot more PATIENCE and realistic expectations of myself and others! I was always someone who wanted everything to happen right away exactly the way I expected. It is not healthy to live day-to-day in that mind space. It set me up for a lot of disappointment and was a very stressful way to live. Once I had my son, I learned very quickly, that nothing is planned in their world. No matter how hard you attempt to schedule things, you never leave home on time, you always forget something, and our children determine when things get done. This moved over to my day-to-day life, especially at work. It was a very positive thing for me, and it allowed me to have realistic expectations, not only for myself, but for others.