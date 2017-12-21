When you’re in a long-term relationship, a discussion around merging finances is a really good idea. Most often, cohabitation is the the right time to have the money conversation. Before then, it might make your partner uncomfortable. Moving in together means sharing costs, so it makes sense to start then, though it’s ultimately up to you to decide the best time.
Since money touches almost every one of our day-to-day decisions, merging finances can bring more clarity and efficiency to your life. When my colleagues and I work with clients, our goal is to get them to shift their individualistic mindset and take on more of a team approach.
We’ve seen couples who have been married for years still Venmo'ing each other for rent. Let us tell you: There’s definitely a better way!