Lunar-stition aside, though, while there are various pagan holidays worth consulting, sex magick is not meant to be tailored to any specific occassion or circumstance — nor does the type of sex seem to be a deciding factor. “This practice can be equally powerful whether you’re employing masturbation or penetrative sex,” says Beneteau. “Yes, it’s amazing to look into your partner’s eyes at a moment of climax and collectively push your energy towards something. It’s also powerful to take full agency over your sexuality and your pleasure through the act of masturbation.” As she sees it, the practice can even take place via zoom, for partners who are quarantined separately. She advises that folks participating in remote sex magick mirror one another's breath, speak their desires aloud together, and maintain sustained eye contact. “It’s just about bringing up this energy together — so it doesn’t really matter how far apart you are, physically,” she says.