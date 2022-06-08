Was there an expectation for you to attend higher education? Did you participate in any form of higher education? If yes, how did you pay for it?

There was always an expectation for me to attend higher education because I excelled in school. I loved being a student and it was expected from a very young age that I would continue to be a student for as long as possible. I have a BA in Theatre & Drama from a state university, paid for primarily by scholarships and grants with a few loans. I was able to cover the bulk of my college expenses with a state scholarship. Other fees and housing were covered by additional aid and I generally paid for the rest of my living expenses with part-time jobs. I had to put an extra part-time semester of tuition on my credit card because I had surpassed what my tuition scholarship would cover. I'm still slowly (but surely!) paying off that debt.