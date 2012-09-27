It might be a little early to start making your spring shopping wish list, but it is never too early to lust after killer heels, right? Well, we've found the trio of shoes that you're going to want to grab as soon as they hit stores: Sergio Rossi's sweet new spring '13 pairs.
Patterned, embellished, AND neon – we are hard-pressed to find something wrong with these hot trotters. They'd make a simple pair of black trousers look bonkers and skinny jeans and a T-shirt look nearly haute couture. Stalk them when they drop this spring.
Photo: Courtesy of Sergio Rossi
