By now, everyone knows the legendary tale of how Kylie Jenner spent $1,200 during one trip to Sephora. According to Jenner's Snapchat, she picked up everything from Sephora's Airbrush Blush to the Jaclyn Hill x Becca Champagne Pop highlighter...and ended up paying $97.88 in sales tax alone.
That hefty price tag got us thinking: How much could you really spend at Sephora if you tried? Well, thanks to an endless array of cool new gadgets, beautiful exclusive designer collections, and some serious prestige skin care, $1,200 might actually be closer to the low end.
Don't believe us? We rounded up the nine most expensive items we could find on Sephora.com and created a Price Is Right-style quiz for you to guess how much they cost. Using the process of elimination, click through to find out the priciest item at Sephora.
Fun fact: If you add up all these editor favorites, they cost a whopping $5,159 — and that's without tax.
