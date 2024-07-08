6:45 a.m. — I wake up with B. next to me again. He came in about 3 a.m. and it’s easier to just let him in bed with me and go back to sleep than get up and fight with him. I get myself and the kids ready and head down for breakfast. They want pancakes and blackberries again this morning so that’s what they get. We’re a little ahead of schedule for once so I warm up a sausage and cheese breakfast sandwich and eat with them, then we head to school drop-off. I’m reminded B. needs new inside slippers for school so I order them along with a few other items in my Amazon cart (face wash, concealer and some fidgets for me and B. to try to help with our ADHD), then start my work day. My role is technically hybrid and I do have an office but my team is mostly in Chicago or other locations so there’s not much value in being there. I do usually go in on Wednesdays if I’m not traveling but there’s honestly no reason for it today and I have some appointments this afternoon, so I’m skipping it. $58.84