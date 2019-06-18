6:45 a.m. — F. has been fussing for a bit, so I get up and fetch her. She had a better night — no wake-ups! Fix her breakfast and make myself a glass of iced coffee from the fridge (I prepped a vat of cold-brew coffee concentrate last Sunday). Get her dressed, and she plays while I wash my face, get dressed, and pull files I need to be printed onto a USB to take to Staples. I decide to take my work car instead of my personal car (which is paid off but getting old), as this is primarily a work errand, so I have to move her carseat over. I can use my company car for personal use, but I have to log it as such, and there is a vague compliance-related tax penalty, the amount of which I am still unclear about. So I mostly avoid driving it unless it is for work-related trips. Before leaving, I set out two dozen chicken and duck eggs for our cleaners as a thank-you. Drop off F. at daycare at 8:20 a.m. and drive to Staples in Nashville, which takes an hour.