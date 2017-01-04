8 Warming Beauty Products For When You’re Too Cold to Function

After the "new year, new you" giddiness wears off, one thing becomes very clear: Winter doesn’t get real until after the holidays. When it's time for the firs to be dragged to the curb, that's when the windchill smacks you in the face and freezes you down to your soul. Having a Canada Goose coat helps, but once we open the door to our place after a cold commute home, we want a big blanket, a hot drink, and a relaxing beauty product that feels like a bear hug.
Luckily, self-warming skin care exists — and it's pretty damn magical. Ahead, find our picks for the beauty equivalents of cozy cashmere.
Just because it’s cold doesn’t mean your glow has to suffer. Farmacy’s Honey Potion mask warms as you massage it into your skin and leaves you with a summer-worthy radiance.
Farmacy Honey Potion Renewing Antioxidant Hydration Mask with Echinacea GreenEnvy, $56, available at Sephora.
This Bioré cleanser uses derm-approved salicylic acid and a heating effect to loosen up the grime in your pores, so your complexion will be clearer every time you wash.
Bioré Anti-Blackhead Cleanser $7, available at Target.
Removing your makeup just got a whole lot hotter: Sephora’s Ultimate Warming Cleanser can be applied to dry skin and melts into a rich, honey-like texture that sweeps all traces of dirt away.
Sephora Collection Ultimate Warming Cleanser $9, available at Sephora.
Getting up off the couch and to the gym in the winter is rough. But if you manage to, make sure you have a reward waiting for you when you get back. We suggest this heating scrub, which activates in the shower to ease muscle soreness and purify with volcanic ash and essential oils.
Origins Warm Down Warming Lava Scrub $35, available at Sephora.
The heat from this serum helps to stimulate your skin and drive the ingredients in — and it just feels really, really comforting.
TriLASTIN-HT Hydro-Thermal Accelerator $19, available at Trilastin.
Essentially a Pumpkin Spice Latte for your face, this exfoliating face mask takes you back to the (slightly) warmer temperatures of fall with a delicious pumpkin scent and immediate warmth.
Albertini International Warm Love Pumpkin Exfoliating Mask $23, available at Albertini International.
Overexposure to sunlight can stir up free radical damage in our skin. Though the winter gloom persists, reflecting sunlight from snow can be just as harmful. Somme Institute’s warming mask is infused with pumpkin enzymes and vitamins to help fight free radicals all while keeping your cheeks toasty.
Somme Institute Boost Warming Mask $40, available at DermStore.
After countless cold weather months of shoving our feet into damp socks and poorly insulated boots, it’s time we give back. This foot cream contains menthol and camphor and induces both cooling and warming sensations to soothe and increase circulation.
Susanne Kaufmann Warming Foot Cream $64, available at Net-a-Porter.
