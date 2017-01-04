8 Warming Beauty Products For When You’re Too Cold to Function

After the "new year, new you" giddiness wears off, one thing becomes very clear: Winter doesn’t get real until after the holidays. When it's time for the firs to be dragged to the curb, that's when the windchill smacks you in the face and freezes you down to your soul. Having a Canada Goose coat helps, but once we open the door to our place after a cold commute home, we want a big blanket, a hot drink, and a relaxing beauty product that feels like a bear hug.
Luckily, self-warming skin care exists — and it's pretty damn magical. Ahead, find our picks for the beauty equivalents of cozy cashmere.