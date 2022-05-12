The Collab We Never Knew We Needed: Our Place & Selena Gomez

As the kids would say, we did not have actress, singer, and entrepreneur Selena Gomez collabing with Our Place (home of the internet-famous Always Pan) on our 2022 bingo cards — but, we accept it with open arms. Some recognize her as Disney legend and star of Wizards Of Waverly Place; others know her as the founder and face of best-selling makeup brand Rare Beauty; we can even call her an amateur chef thanks to her cooking show; and as of today, we can now deem Gomez a colorful cookware aficionado. Because, after bonding over a mutual respect for home cooked meals, she and Our Place founder Shiza Shahid concocted two brand new eye-catching colorways available on site now: Azul and Rosa. (Set to ship early July!)
Our Place representatives told Refinery29, Azul "brings a playful pop to every kitchen," and Rosa's juicy hues took inspiration from Gomez's favorite bold Rare Beauty lip shades. Truly, the list of Always Pan colorways is ever growing, but this time, the brand dipped a flurry of its Essentials Collection in both the "Selena-selected" electric blue and berry pink pigments. In addition to the internet's favorite ceramic, non-toxic, and 8-in-1 pan, you can nab the Perfect Pot, Knife Trio, Drinking Glasses, Main Plates, Side Plates, and Our Place's debut budget-friendly combo: the Dinner At Selena Bundle, in either limited-edition options. Unlike the retailer's $250 Dinner For 4 package that includes, four porcelain plates, four nesting bowls, four stackable glasses, and the beloved Always Pan, the actress' selection takes a more concise approach with the Always Pan, Drinking Glasses, and Main Plates all for $215.
This collection is designed for home-cooks like me who just need easy-to-use, multifunctional products.
From sustainable packaging to non-toxic ceramic coatings, multi-functional kitchen essentials, and more, Our Place has solidified its spot as a cult-favorite indie cookware brand. Head over to its site now, to scoop up an Azul Always Pan that replaces eight pieces of cookware — fry pan, sauté pan, steamer, skillet, saucier, saucepan, non-stick pan, and spoon rest. Or, pick up an equally efficient and oven-safe Rosa Perfect Pot that boils, crisps, bakes, braises, roasts, steams, strains, pours, serves, and stores all the meals you can think of. Of course, you can also grab a sleek Drinking Glasses set or handy Knife Trio in both colors as well and revel in a colorful-yet-cohesive kitchen. The choice is yours, but knowing Gomez's dedicated fans, we'd act fast — yours favorite colorway might not be in stock in for long.
