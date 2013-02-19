It’s pretty much a given that any time we stroll into Acrimony or ACRE/SF we're not likely to walk out empty-handed. The standout, contemporary sister shops are considerably stocked with hard-to-nab brands and innovative new labels we’re always elated to explore — a bulk of which arrive in the store from abroad. And it looks like owner Jenny Chung has unearthed yet another up-and-coming import line and is giving us an insider, stateside peek at Scandinavian brand Second Female.
Chung discovered the label while on a trip to Copenhagen and instantly grew enamored with the sporty-meets-sleek silhouettes and zany prints. In fact, she was so inspired not only did she bring Second Female duds back to the Bay with her (ACRE/SF and Acrimony will sell them exclusively in the U.S.), but styled and shot a spankin’-new lookbook to show us what the label is all about.
"There's plenty of that kooky, oversized Scandinavian thing going on, but the brand really excels when it adds subtle and sophisticated details to great pieces that you'll want to wear forever," says Chung. We do have to admit, we see why Chung is flipping her lid over these pieces. Check out the lookbook and be sure to swing by and scoop the goodies in person, stat — with a finding this good, there's no doubt the items will fly off the shelves.
Photo: Courtesy of Jenny Chung