The Buzziest New Beauty Hot Spot Is… Under The Sea

From snail cream to bee venom, the beauty industry certainly has an obsession with obscure ingredients. But sometimes it’s the simple things that pack the mightiest punch. Take the humble seaweed, for example: The marine algae is currently making waves in the beauty world, thanks to a flurry of new skin-care launches singing its praises (to the tune of "Under The Sea," we imagine).
While slimy seaweed may get a bad rap at the beach, this nutrient-rich plant gives kale a run for its money in the superfood stakes. One of the hardiest crops on our planet, seaweed is packed full of magnesium, manganese, calcium, copper, iodine, iron, potassium, phosphorus, and zinc. Not to mention that it's bursting with natural vitamins — in particular A, B, C, D, and E — proven to boost immunity, improve heart health, and regulate hormones.
And, of course, it's got major benefits for your skin. Thanks to the alginates (acids that lock in moisture) in seaweed, it's excellent for soothing, hydrating and purifying your complexion.
"The alginates work in the same way [as they do in the sea] when it comes to skin and help to prevent it from drying out," explains Mark Sullivan of Living Sea Therapy. "They nourish, hydrate, and soften, while soothing dryness, acne, psoriasis, and eczema flare-ups, as well as removing toxins and cleansing pores, encouraging firmer skin tone and improving overall skin elasticity."
Whether you opt for a seaweed-infused soak, exfoliating scrub, or detoxifying mask, getting your fix of this underwater algae couldn’t be easier. Ahead, our top picks from down where it's wetter...