How To Stop Your Acne From Freaking Out This Fall

Fall seems like an especially good time for those with acne-prone skin: Less sweat means fewer clogged pores, which means fewer breakouts, right? Well, not exactly.
Aside from the stress of school and work that can cause breakouts, the seasonal shift can also contribute to acne, along with increased dryness. “As the seasons change and the weather becomes cooler, all skin types may start to feel more dry and even sensitive,” says dermatologist Shilesh Iyer, MD, of the New York Dermatology Group.
As the weather cools down, the wind picks up, and the heater turns on, now’s the perfect time to go through your medicine cabinet and swap in products that will soothe and protect your skin. Check out the pros' picks for every skin type, ahead.