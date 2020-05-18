10 p.m. — I see that the leasing office sent me my lease renewal paperwork, so I read through it and sign. I love my little apartment and I hate moving (I've lived in six different places in the past nine years), so it's an easy yes. I most recently lived in the Northeast and am still kind of in awe that I can get such a beautiful apartment, brand new and downtown, for what I pay. My rent is only going up $30 a month, which is great because the cost of living raise I got for the upcoming year is a joke. I really wanted to ask for a more substantial raise; I'm very good at my job, and am 100% worth more than I get paid, but contracts went out in April in the middle of this pandemic, and with so much up in the air around state funding it didn't feel appropriate, so I didn't ask. I feel like a man maybe would have asked, but oh well. Go through my skincare routine, read and toss and turn until almost 2 a.m. At the risk of sounding like an actual infant, I'm not a very good sleeper.