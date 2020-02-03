5:15 p.m. — I arrive at the restaurant after stopping home for a quick change. The host and I chat about working in schools and being tired. F. and K. arrive soon after me. Even though we're at a brewery, I feel like a cocktail. I order a tequila one from the menu but the waitress tells me they're out of the grapefruit necessary so I get a margarita. It's restaurant week, so we each get three courses for $30. I order a charcuterie board as my starter, salmon for the main dish, and a cheesecake mousse thing for dessert. We all try each other's starters — F. gets butternut squash arancini-type balls that taste like churros and K. gets fried alligator. TBH, I'm not into either of them. My salmon tastes great but our desserts come out while we're halfway through our mains so I rush to finish. By the time we're ready to eat the desserts they're all melted anyway. It's a weird vibe and our server seems mad at us but we're all too weenie to tip less than 20%. ($44.70 with tip). $44.70