Help! I'm Terrified To Meet My Partner's Friends

So if you're freaking out over meeting your S.O.'s friends, give yourself a break. You don't have to be perfect. "This is not a performance with all eyeballs staring at you," Mandell says. Remember that the interview goes both ways, and you aren't the only one who has to make a good impression. Your partner's friends are like a window into their personality, and hanging out with all of them together might even show you a side of your partner that you've never seen. So, instead of focusing on how your partner's friends feel about you, Mandell suggests focusing on how you feel about them. "It could help you determine whether or not this could be the right person for you," she says.