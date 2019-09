"It's only natural to be nervous because we know our significant other's friends are probably going to be scrutinising us," Maynard says. But, it's important to remember that scrutiny from their friends probably won't have a huge impact on how your partner sees you, even if their friends find you boring, dull, and think that your partner can do better (aka, all of the fears that ran through my mind). While your partner will put some stock into what their friends think about you, it shouldn't sway them enough to make a major change in your relationship, says dating coach Diana Mandell . "It's a difficult place to be because certainly we respect and value our closest friends' opinions about everything in life, particularly relating to a partner," she says. "But, they'll remember that they are dating you, not their friends."