Sure, we all want to cut down on costs — especially when it comes to our weekly food budget. But, if we're being really honest, we're not always the best at actually making those money-saving changes when it requires making big adjustments to our usual routines. So, how exactly does one save without really doing anything at all? Does such a thing exist? Can it be done?! Well we're here to share with you there are some saving tips that require little to no actual effort. The trick is finding ways to make minor shifts within your already established food spending habits. You won't save as fast as you would if you cut out any of these costs altogether, but every dollar counts!