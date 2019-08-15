Story from Dedicated Feature

The Clean K-Beauty Brand You Need To Use For Luminous Skin

Jennifer Mulrow
Picture your perfect summer Saturday. Does it involve pool time with spicy watermelon margaritas on tap? Rooftop dinner reservations at that impossible-to-get-into restaurant? A self-care spa day with a full arsenal of face masks? Whatever sunny image you're currently conjuring up, the easy-going essence of everyone's favorite day (don't @ us) has officially been bottled in the latest K-beauty brand to catch our attention: Saturday Skin, the (objectively adorable) skin-care brand with a range of innovative, glow-ready products made of clean, cutting-edge formulas in cheery pink packaging.
The weekend-worthy brand is ideal for anyone in search of radiant, glass skin this summer (join the club). The key to the brand's dewy-skin success is its patented Cha-7 es Complex™, which promotes collagen production for more bouncy, supple skin. All of the products — from peptide-infused moisturizers to powerful probiotic sheet masks — are free of parabens, sulfates, synthetic fragrances, and synthetic dyes, too. Ahead, we highlight five editor-approved favorites from the brand that'll have you embracing your bare beauty and upping your glow game, stat.

