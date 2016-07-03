

How did you and your husband divide duties in this way? Have gender stereotypes played a role?

We divided the duties like this mostly based on the baby. I am still up with him several times a night, so that is why my husband gets up with our 3 year old. Then, I have a very set time that I have to be at work by, so that's why I have to leave earlier and my husband can wait to get ready until I leave. I bring the baby with me, mostly because of nursing. He started refusing a bottle, so we're pretty much attached! Before we had our second baby, we would rotate mornings to get up with Avery.



I'm sure gender stereotypes have played a part. I do all of the cooking, Jordan does the yard work, etc. We split the inside cleaning most of the time. I have more time to do it, but Jordan is a neater person than me...so, he does some of it for his sanity, I'm sure! I do the laundry right now, but at other times he's done more of it. He also does the dishes 80% of the time.



How do you feel about your body now and how is that different from your self-image pre-baby?

After baby number two, I feel pretty good about my body. I was always fairly self-conscious of my figure before having kids. After my first, I felt self-conscious about my stretch marks and different shape. I finally got to a place where I liked how I looked after about a year-and-a-half. This time, I lost the weight sooner (thanks to eliminating dairy and soy, because of the baby’s allergy) and was already used to my post-baby shape, so I felt more confident. My stretch marks don't bother me anymore, but I think it's because I'm too busy/tired to notice them!



What have you felt the least prepared for so far?

I was not prepared for my second child to be so different from my first. I mentally prepared for how going from one to two would be more work, because there would be two, but I did not prepare for having to do all of the problem solving and worrying all over again. I also was not prepared for the challenges of mothering as an introvert. I really love having quiet alone time, and with two kids, it doesn't happen — especially with a very verbal 3 year old. Honestly, that's one of the things I look forward to coming to work for, the quiet I sometimes get during the day!



What do you do truly for yourself?

Not much. I haven't had a haircut in 10 months (I'm embracing the long-hair look)! My husband and I do a three-month workout rotation (he gets to focus on working out for three months and then I get to), but we are currently not in my rotation. Some friends convinced me to join a 30-plus women's soccer league. (I had never played before.) Jordan handles the boys while I play a game. It’s tricky to work in Alex's feedings around the games, but I am loving getting to do something for me and having a built-in workout for the week.



What is your sex life like now and how has it changed since before you had kids?

Before kids, we just tried to have sex pretty regularly. We went to bed at the same time and would talk before going to bed. It was a nice way to stay connected and would sometimes lead to more than talking. Now, it's not as regular and when it happens, we feel rushed, in case a kid is going to wake up. I think it's okay. Neither of us is thrilled about it, but we know it's just the season of life that we are in.



Ed. note: Names have been changed.