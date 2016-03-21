Is there anything more idyllic than spending an afternoon looking out over the San Francisco Bay? We think not. But with so many hotel options, choosing the right place to stay might feel overwhelming. You might just end up closing your eyes and picking a hotel at random.
Instead, check out our list of five S.F. lodging options you’re going to want to check out next time you're in the Bay Area. From sleek and modern to classic and traditional, they're hotels even Tony Bennett would approve. So read on — and get ready to leave your heart in San Francisco.
Instead, check out our list of five S.F. lodging options you’re going to want to check out next time you're in the Bay Area. From sleek and modern to classic and traditional, they're hotels even Tony Bennett would approve. So read on — and get ready to leave your heart in San Francisco.
Advertisement
1 of 5
Axiom Hotel
The newest addition to the S.F. hotel scene, Axiom is an expansive 287-room spot in the heart of Union Square. Inspired by the city’s robust tech scene, Axiom is full of gadget-oriented touches, from a selfie station in the lobby to iPads and charging stations around every corner. Photographs and murals throughout the space pay homage to San Fran's famous cable cars. If you’re looking for a sleek hotel that's ahead of the curve, this is it.
The newest addition to the S.F. hotel scene, Axiom is an expansive 287-room spot in the heart of Union Square. Inspired by the city’s robust tech scene, Axiom is full of gadget-oriented touches, from a selfie station in the lobby to iPads and charging stations around every corner. Photographs and murals throughout the space pay homage to San Fran's famous cable cars. If you’re looking for a sleek hotel that's ahead of the curve, this is it.
2 of 5
Fairmont Hotel
Want the quintessential S.F. experience — i.e., towering hills, cable cars, and Victorian buildings? The Fairmont has all of that and more. The storied hotel sits atop one of the tallest hills in the city, and offers an old-school Bay Area vibe unlike any other spot in the city. The hotel is luxurious and expansive, with 592 rooms (!), three restaurants (the Tonga Room is a must), insane views, and a posh spa. Consider your next NorCal trip booked.
Want the quintessential S.F. experience — i.e., towering hills, cable cars, and Victorian buildings? The Fairmont has all of that and more. The storied hotel sits atop one of the tallest hills in the city, and offers an old-school Bay Area vibe unlike any other spot in the city. The hotel is luxurious and expansive, with 592 rooms (!), three restaurants (the Tonga Room is a must), insane views, and a posh spa. Consider your next NorCal trip booked.
Advertisement
3 of 5
Phoenix Hotel
For a boutique experience, consider the Phoenix Hotel. The 39-room building is Ace Hotel meets Motel Six — in the best way possible. The old-school guest rooms surround a vibrant, trendy pool area and restaurant (and the very Instagram-able Chambers Eat + Drink). Plus, the location is outside the tourist trap of Union Square, and is a stone’s throw from neighbors like the Mission and Hayes Valley.
For a boutique experience, consider the Phoenix Hotel. The 39-room building is Ace Hotel meets Motel Six — in the best way possible. The old-school guest rooms surround a vibrant, trendy pool area and restaurant (and the very Instagram-able Chambers Eat + Drink). Plus, the location is outside the tourist trap of Union Square, and is a stone’s throw from neighbors like the Mission and Hayes Valley.
4 of 5
Hotel Zetta
Hotel Zetta is a relatively new option that's ideal for travelers looking for both convenience and style. Located right across the street from Yerba Buena Center, it offers easy access to BART and MUNI. The rooms are designed with the tech-savvy patron in mind — even the art is techie. And, don’t even get us started on the upstairs game room — it’s pretty major.
Hotel Zetta is a relatively new option that's ideal for travelers looking for both convenience and style. Located right across the street from Yerba Buena Center, it offers easy access to BART and MUNI. The rooms are designed with the tech-savvy patron in mind — even the art is techie. And, don’t even get us started on the upstairs game room — it’s pretty major.
5 of 5
Clift Hotel
This Philippe Starck-designed hotel is a modern escape on the cusp of downtown S.F., with close proximity to cool local neighborhoods. The moody and romantic space is sparsely decorated and seriously chic; each room epitomizes Starck’s minimalist sensibility. The downstairs restaurant and bar, the Redwood Room, is a popular hangout for tourists and locals alike — it’s likely to be packed on any given night. Don't forget to get a 'gram of yourself sitting in the lobby's oversized chair.
This Philippe Starck-designed hotel is a modern escape on the cusp of downtown S.F., with close proximity to cool local neighborhoods. The moody and romantic space is sparsely decorated and seriously chic; each room epitomizes Starck’s minimalist sensibility. The downstairs restaurant and bar, the Redwood Room, is a popular hangout for tourists and locals alike — it’s likely to be packed on any given night. Don't forget to get a 'gram of yourself sitting in the lobby's oversized chair.
Advertisement