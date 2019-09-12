3 p.m. — I walk five minutes from my office to my chiropractor. My chiropractor's office operates a lot like physical therapy, so I end up doing mobility exercises as well as cupping. I pay my copay ($20) and walk back to the office thinking about how my back likely looks like I fought an octopus. Work isn't super busy, so I decide to work out before heading to a networking happy hour. Our onsite gym is absolutely ah-maz-ing if you can get past working out with your coworkers (which I can). I run on the treadmill for four miles, before showering and changing back into my work clothes. $20