It takes a lot to get us out of the house on a cold, snowy day like this. Luckily, Samantha Pleet's new campaign film, Visions, is worth braving the bluster. The dreamy, hypnotic short film, directed by Sarah Sophie Flicker and Maximilla Lukacs, follows two women as they leave the safety and comfort of their bedrooms, and journey into the snowy tundra beyond — sound like any trips to the bodega you've made today?
Of course, Pleet's film also features bow-and-arrow-wielding heroines, naps on snowy coastlines, and cloud-dwelling goddesses — so it basically puts our prosaic snack adventures to shame. The film stars some of our most-loved ladies, like Louisa Gummer (Meryl Streep's daughter!), Hannah Metz, the ginger-haired beauty behind lingerie brand The Loved One, the striking Brooklyn-based photographer Tara Violet Niami, India Menuez, and the throaty-voiced Tennessee Thomas as narrator. Keep an eye out for a cameo by director Flicker — and for the Pleet's beautiful fall '14 collection, which appears throughout. From lovely pinafores, to exquisitely printed dresses, there are pieces we can imagine wearing even when we're not completing dream quests.
If you're in New York, you can catch the film premiere tonight at 7 p.m., at the Wolverine Company Store in SoHo — yes, it is still happening, despite the snow (if the film's heroines can do it, so can you). For everyone else, catch the exclusive premiere above. It makes us feel all cozy and transported...so, in other words, it's exactly what we needed today.
