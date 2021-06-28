Occupation: Sales Operations Manager

Industry: Engineering

Age: 34

Location: Chicago Suburbs, IL

My Salary: $125,000 + 20% Bonus

My Husband's Salary: $85,000 (He works in sales and his total OTE is $170,000 but he will likely only get his base this year)

Net Worth: ~$413,000 (We have about ~$250,000 in 401(k)/IRA/brokerage accounts for retirement, ~$180,000 in our Money Market account which is MUCH higher than usual. This includes the money from the sale of our house last month and it will be used for our down payment next month. Minus ~$17,000 car loan)

Debt: ~$17,000 car loan

My Paycheck Amount (2x/month): $3,437.60

My Husband's Paycheck Amount (2x/month): $2,254.52

Pronouns: She/Her



Monthly Expenses

Housing: $0 at the moment. We sold our house last month and don't close on our new house until next month. The housing market is INSANE here right now because of COVID and we determined with working from home indefinitely, both my husband and I need our own office spaces. Our house sold without hitting the market and we bought our new home without it being listed as well. The seller asked for a long close and we love the house so we agreed. My parents (dad and stepmom) have a second home that they have spent most of the last year in and my childhood home has been pretty much empty during that time. My parents are letting us stay at the house expense-free while we are between the two houses and it is only 10 minutes away from our old house. They already had everything set up for my kids which was an added bonus. In return, I cook for them when they are in town and keep wine on hand at all times for my stepmom.

Car Loan: $390.65

Daycare: $3,769 (full-time daycare for two kids. Yes, this number sends me into a panic every time I see it but when our center closed down last March because of COVID, I vowed to stop complaining about how much of our income goes to this because it's truly worth every penny. They also get breakfast, lunch, and a snack that we don't have to prepare)

Cell Phone: ~$198

Peloton: ~$80 (bike payment and monthly subscription)

Streaming Services: ~$40 (Our phone company pays for our Netflix, we pay for Hulu, Peacock, and Spotify)

Storage Units: ~$170 (Once we move next month we will not be paying this)

Lease Payment: $526.45 (We have two cars. I am looking forward to getting the lease over with next summer. With working from home, we will hopefully be able to get rid of the leased car and just live with one.)