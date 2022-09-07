10:30 a.m. — After I clean up most of the decorations and do the dishes, I talk to my boyfriend for a bit over FaceTime. He's in Asia for the next two months and we're running at a 14-hour time difference, so it's a goodnight call for him. After we hang up, J., my friend with the dog, comes over to help tidy up. I've already done most of it, just leaving the balloons for her to pop because I hate doing that. My roommate and I are fostering two kittens at the moment and this drives them under the couch to hide, which I feel bad about. After we finish, I make us some scrambled eggs and bacon. We watch the show Minx on HBO as we eat — we started it recently, and I'm not sure how I feel just yet, but I love Jake Johnson. My roommate, B., comes home from the gym as we're cooking and makes herself some leftovers.