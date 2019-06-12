I'm A Technical Account Manager & I Made More By Going Hourly

Best Salary-Related Advice: "The best salary-related advice would be to 'know your worth. It's very cheesy but very sound advice I got from my parents. Going in for an interview seems very one-sided from the perspective of the interviewee, but we often forget that we need to look at the interview process as a way of assessing if the employer is a good fit for us as well. Employers will more times than not initially offer a salary below their threshold, and that is where we can lose confidence in negotiation. Do your research on similar positions in the industry, understand your potential value to the employer, and always ask for more than you're comfortable asking. Setting the bar higher will increase the possibility that you'll get an initial offer closer to what you really want."