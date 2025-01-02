In our series Salary Stories, women with long-term career experience open up about the most intimate details of their jobs: compensation. It’s an honest look at how real people navigate the complicated world of negotiating, raises, promotions and job loss, with the hope it will give young people more insight into how to advocate for themselves — and maybe take a few risks along the way.
Been in the workforce for at least five years and interested in contributing your salary story? Submit your information here.
Been in the workforce for at least five years and interested in contributing your salary story? Submit your information here.
Age: 35
Location: Philadelphia
Current industry and job title: End-user pharmaceuticals, software data specialist
Current salary: $166,600
Number of years employed since school or university: 13
Starting salary: $400/week
Location: Philadelphia
Current industry and job title: End-user pharmaceuticals, software data specialist
Current salary: $166,600
Number of years employed since school or university: 13
Starting salary: $400/week
Biggest salary jump: From $81,000 to $166,600 — this is my most recent job switch.
Biggest salary drop: From $89,440 to $81,000 due to changing from a temp to a full-time employee position at the same workplace.
Biggest negotiation regret: Not negotiating harder when switching from a temp to a full-time employee (the salary drop above). I stuck my neck out a little because the first offer was $76,000, which I flatly refused, but even after accepting $81,000, I think I should have negotiated non-salary perks (such as PTO and the sign-on bonus) more.
Best salary advice: Don’t be afraid to take risks on temp and contract work. Don’t feel guilty, even for an instant, when switching jobs. And remember, two-week notices are optional.