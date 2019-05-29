I'm 31 & I Make $59K As An HR Director At A Nonprofit

In our series Salary Stories, women with long-term career experience open up about the most intimate details of their jobs: compensation. It’s an honest look at how real people navigate the complicated world of negotiating, raises, promotions, and job loss, with the hope it will give young women more insight into how to advocate for themselves — and maybe take a few risks along the way.
Age: 31
Current Location: Waco, TX
Current Industry & Title: Non-Profit Education & Community Action Agency, HR Director
Starting Salary: $30,000 in 2009
Current Salary: $58,620
Number Of Years Employed: 10
Biggest Salary Jump: $30,000 to $43,150 in 2013
Biggest Salary Drop: $43,150 to $30,000 in 2013
Biggest Salary Negotiation Regret: “When I became an HR Office Training Manager in 2016, I should have asked for more. I thought my interview had gone badly and didn’t think I was going to be offered the job, so when they called me the next day and asked me when I could start, I was surprised. Because this was my first manager role, they said they couldn’t start me any higher than the bottom of the scale, but I wish I had asked for more instead of settling at the bottom of the pay range.”
Best Salary-Related Advice: "Always ask for a raise! You’re hard-working and dedicated. As women, we’re conditioned not to make a fuss, but we need to be louder."