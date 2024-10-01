Best salary advice: Ask for the top of the scale! When my current employer asked me which step on the salary scale I thought I deserved, I said “the top step” and THEY JUST GAVE IT TO ME. I do have a lot of experience in my field but I was not expecting them to just give me the salary I asked for. Now I will never not ask for the highest salary in the range, because the worst that can happen is that they’ll say no and you can negotiate, and the best that can happen is THEY JUST GIVE IT TO YOU.