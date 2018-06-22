How A 33-Year-Old Sales Rep Rebounded From Layoffs To A Job With A $2,000 Raise

In our series My Salary Story, women with long-term career experience open up about the most intimate details of their jobs: compensation. It’s an honest look at how real people navigate the complicated world of negotiating, raises, promotions, and job loss, with the hope it will give young women more insight into how to advocate for themselves — and maybe take a few risks along the way.
We're joining forces with The Salary Project at Career Contessa for the next few months to reflect an even wider range of experiences. Interested in contributing your salary story? Email us here.
Previously, we talked to a 32-year-old former teacher who accepted a $15,000 salary drop when she moved into the corporate world and wished her manager would stop "playing games" with her salary. Today, we hear from a 33-year-old sales manager in Syracuse, New York who was laid off amid the Great Recession.
Age: 33
Current Location: Syracuse, NY
Industry: Sales & Business Development
Starting Salary: $24,000 in 2008
Current Salary: $52,000
Number Of Years Employed: 10
Biggest Salary Jump: $6,000
Biggest Salary Drop: $5,000
Biggest Salary Negotiation Regret: "Not countering the salary of my most recent job."
Best Salary-Related Advice: "If someone is offering you the job, they want you. Be reasonable when making your requests, but be confident and firm. It's always helpful to know the salary range before negotiating, so at least know how much you'll need to live before you accept."
