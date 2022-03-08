But how is the product really? Sacred Sleep Overnight Repair is a luxurious night cream that can stand up to any of your favorite fancy moisturizers, but also delivers results like your trusty dermatologist-recommended actives. It has a beautiful creamy texture that absorbs quickly and immediately makes your skin feel hydrated. There is a subtle floral scent to it that smells fresh and calming, but isn't overpowering. I have been using the product over the past month, two to three nights a week (per Georgeson's recommendation) and have noticed my skin's texture and appearance is smoother and brighter and as advertised, I haven't had any real signs of irritation. There was slight peeling during the first week, but no redness or breakouts to report. Simply put, Sacred Sleep works. Will we be seeing the next wave of CBD/CBG and Retinol-packed skin-care formulas coming our way? If this product’s results are any indication, I think yes. May the Retinol weary rejoice.