The Line Remaking Men’s Clothes For Women’s Bodies

For these customers, Saint Harridan is more than a place to get clothes, and it's about more than shirtsleeves fitting perfectly; it’s about finally wearing clothes designed for your body that also reflect how you see yourself. For customers who were once barely tolerated in the men’s department and wore ill-fitting shirts from the boy’s section, Saint Harridan is a revelation. On Yelp, one customer wrote: “When I was a kid, I used to stare at the Sears catalog men's section. It was just a dream. This place makes that dream come true.”



Going explains that her customers "had never been the expected customer” elsewhere. “Yes, tolerated — I've been to Nordstrom and been treated well. But to be expected? That's a whole other level of validation.”



When she started the company, Going thought it might be frivolous to focus on fashion at the expense of other LGBTQ issues. But after seeing the impact clothes have made on her and her customers, she’s convinced of their importance. “When I had my suit made and I felt so different in it, I recognized I was limiting myself," she says. "As a social justice activist, I'm more effective because I'm more confident. I want to give people the tools to feel that change in their confidence.”



Plus, when people are more visible with their clothing choices and gender expression, it forces the rest of the world to accept what Going already sees, which is that “there's this fake story out there: Men are like this, and women are like this. The more I'm out there dressed like a man, the more obvious it is that none of that is real.”