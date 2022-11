Saatva’s Early Black Friday Sale Is Here — With An Even Better R29 Exclusive

There's no need to buy all the hefty items Saatva offers in order to take advantage of this stellar deal. Any $900+ purchase will unlock the Black Friday sale and any $1,000+ purchase with this link will get you the R29 exclusive. So, stock up on the brand's high-quality bedding — whether it's mattress pads, sheets, weighted blankets, or comfy pillows made from hypoallergenic latex. Speaking of that pillow, one Saatva reviewer says it's "the comfiest, cushiest pillow with tons of neck and head support for side sleepers like me. I haven't slept this well in ages! It's not heavy and bulky like some memory foam options out there." In other words, it's totally worth it.