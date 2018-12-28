Why This Artist Creates Collages To Relax

In this year's 29Rooms art show in Brooklyn, we debuted our first"Artist in Residence" exhibit where we brought in 6 artists to practice in the space, in hopes of encouraging patrons to create art of their own. In this video, see how artist Ruby Kean uses collage making to unwind.
Looking for a new way to relax? Artist Ruby Kean insists on collage making. "It's a time when I can just sit and create and use my hands. That’s a really important process I like to bring into my everyday life,” she says.
Kean uses this creative outlet as a means to escape, and decides her imagery, colors, and textures from what she sees in the world. “I like to think they’re snapshots into another reality,” she says.
In her 29Rooms residency, Kean created a space for patrons to find windows into their own lives and use their hands, making a tactile-expressionist out of all of us. Watch the video above to see how Kean creates collage therapy in her exhibit “Open Your Heart.”
