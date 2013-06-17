Resort' 14 may be NYC-designer Rosie Assoulin's first solo collection, but her years in the biz show through in the exquisite detail and maturity of her garments. Spending time at Oscar De La Renta, Lanvin, and at the sewing machine from a young age, Assoulin has honed an eye for evening wear that is, in a way, an homage to De La Renta himself. But that's not to say it doesn't have its own distinct vision.
Asymmetrical tops pair perfectly with sleek trousers. A sophisticated black-tie dress looks at home in shades of spearmint green. A classic, collared T-shirt dress gets pumped up for day-to-night wear. All and all, the offerings are updated, modern takes on closet staples and fancy must-haves for the dressed up New Yorker looking to make an impact at that next cocktail party. And as for Assoulin? Well, we'd start looking for her label in the designer section of all your favorite department stores.
Photos: Courtesy of Rosie Assoulin