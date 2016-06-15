So you've started job hunting? It really doesn't matter what career you choose; you'll need a great résumé.
You might think you've figured out how to create the perfect résumé for your dream job. But is that really true? Maybe it's time to brush up on your résumé-building skills? How many "do"s and "don't"s of résumé-writing do you really know? Test yourself with the quiz below! You might be surprised by the results.
You might think you've figured out how to create the perfect résumé for your dream job. But is that really true? Maybe it's time to brush up on your résumé-building skills? How many "do"s and "don't"s of résumé-writing do you really know? Test yourself with the quiz below! You might be surprised by the results.
Advertisement