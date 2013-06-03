Confession: We routinely walk into our local Restoration Hardware and pretend it's our house. We recline in the tufted leather chairs, stroke the plush linen comforters, peer through the old-school telescopes... But while we count on the vintage-inspired home mecca to fulfill our domestic fantasies, we never imagined we'd add it to our list of go-to spots for grooming products. All that changed when we discovered that the brand's incredible fragrance offerings extend beyond diffusers and candles and into hand soap, body lotion, and hand cream. The latter became an insta-obsession after we tried it and discovered that the rich-yet-lightweight formula left our hands feeling nourished, delicately scented, and not the least bit greasy. Now, here's the really good part: The two-ounce jar of No-Crack Super Hand Cream is just $5 — we know, we couldn't believe it either. The only question you should be asking yourself right now? Whether you're a Belgian Linen, Italian Leather, or French Oak kind of girl. (We're dying for the latter in an eau de toilette. Restoration Hardware, are you listening?)
Restoration Hardware No-Crack Super Hand Cream, $5-$18 at Restoration Hardware, 1222 Wisconsin Avenue NW; 202-625-2771.
