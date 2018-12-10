2:45 p.m. — I'm so engrossed in my turkey research that I forget about an appointment I have at the hospital at 2:30 p.m. I call up the hospital, and they say I can still come in, so I head over there. The appointment is to check my drain where my tumor used to be. When I had my tumor removed this summer they cut off some lymph nodes in the area, so it's been filling up with fluid and created a lymphocele. I've been going in once or twice a week for the past month or so to get the area injected with alcohol to deaden the tissue and stop the cavity from filling up with fluid. I'm hoping they decide to take the drain out today. I can't work out with the drain in, and I have to wear dresses to work every day because jeans are too tight to wear with the drain.