It happens every year, without fail: HR alerts you to pencil in a not-compulsory-but-obligatory office party (and this is on top of your team’s Secret Santa gift exchange or the company-wide holiday cookie contest), your high school friends come out of the woodwork with the sudden desire to reconnect and reminisce, and your significant others’ former coworkers decide to host a holiday party because why not. It happens slowly but surely. Events trickle in one by one, ensnaring you to make all sorts of commitments until your calendar becomes inundated by the weight of social obligations.