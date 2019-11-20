It happens every year, without fail: HR alerts you to pencil in a not-compulsory-but-obligatory office party (and this is on top of your team’s Secret Santa gift exchange or the company-wide holiday cookie contest), your high school friends come out of the woodwork with the sudden desire to reconnect and reminisce, and your significant others’ former coworkers decide to host a holiday party because why not. It happens slowly but surely. Events trickle in one by one, ensnaring you to make all sorts of commitments until your calendar becomes inundated by the weight of social obligations.
In short, the holidays are stressful — even if all these get-togethers are paved with good intentions. Factor in gift-giving, booking flights, and navigating too-crowded spaces, and it can all become too much. The only way, we’ve found, to get through an insanely busy season feeling refreshed and, most importantly, happy is to preemptively practice self-care: Carve out time for yourself, disconnect (even for just one night of the week), and de-stress — with the help of Ulta Beauty’s most relaxing treat-yourself offerings. From revitalizing lemon verbena bath soaks to cooling eye gels that target dark circles with Icelandic glacial waters, these seven products are all you need to nail down your self-care routine before the holiday chaos sets in.