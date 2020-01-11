5 a.m. — I spend the rest of the shift making sure all the patients on the unit have a bath and clean sheets. I eat my morning yogurt while my best work friend, L., goes through my dating apps for me. Every time I think I want to try dating again, I remember swiping in the middle of the night is not going to attract the type of guy I want to meet. I think I'm just destined to be single until I'm off night shift... which will be a while, unfortunately. I had a casual fling with a Hinge boy for a couple of weeks and realized I'm not good at the casual thing. We stop to clean up everyone's drinks before management shows up.