These Products Made For & By Women Are Smart AF

Last week's Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas had many exciting reveals. A new BlackBerry! Robots for airports! An Alexa-like helper for your kitchen! But one of the best parts of the four-day convention (and the months leading up to it) was seeing how many products were not just made for women, but by women.
In celebration of these female innovators and their creations, we hosted our version of a CES showcase, the Smart AF Suite. Inside were revolutionary fertility trackers, crystal studded wearables, and yoga clothes that literally guide you through your poses. Some of these are already available for purchase and some are early glimpses at what might be possible in years to come. All of them were Smart. AF.
Click through to see some of the best.