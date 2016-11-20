You know the drill: Approximately one month before the holidays, invitations start rolling in. And while you’re thrilled — who doesn’t love an excuse to drink eggnog and sample desserts with loved ones? — there’s a certain level of stress that comes with every engagement. It’s especially panicky for those who don’t have time to create a dish at home, which, let’s be honest, is all of us.
While it’s good manners to bring a host gift, or, you know, provide food for those who show up at your pad, doing so doesn’t have to require hours crouching in front of the stove. These delicious, store-bought foods available online and in grocery stores are perfect for a wide array of holiday fêtes. From creamy soup to a flaky and sweet Edwards dessert, the 10 items ahead are ready to step in as sous chef and ensure you get to spend time enjoying friends, family, and even your Netflix account. Because, as rumor has it, this month really can be enjoyable.
