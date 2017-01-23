Before Black Mirror, you produced another project called Hot Girls Wanted, which explores sexual exploitation in the entertainment and sex work industries. How did you come to be so passionate about these topics?

"I had a messy, complicated entry into the world of feminism and porn. In short, I was noticing so much porn culture integrated into the mainstream and was curious how that happened and what the impact was. My concern was that for a lot of women, there was this giant gap between experiencing sexualization versus their own sexuality — one being dependent on external gaze and one being the way we feel."



What are your feelings towards pornography these days?

"I think porn has incredible cultural influence, but we know so little about how it works and how it impacts us. This country suffers from the tension between puritanical values and a major obsession with online porn, and it's time to talk about it. I would love to see workers' rights and protection for all women who work within the sex industry, and I would love for young people to understand the difference between real sex and porn sex. Porn sex should not be used as sex ed, but the average age boys watch their first porn is 11, so right now that's inevitable. "More than anything, I want to continue the conversation. The subversive, secretive nature of sex and porn keeps us from having open, honest, and healthy discourse, and it's time to change that. Let's all talk to each other." What's it like to speak up about women and sex as a very public figure?

"I've often felt imprisoned by wanting people to like me, but there's no easier way to break those chains than to be critical about something publicly! I'm sensitive, though, so it's difficult to feel misunderstood or make mistakes in real time in front of the world. And I've definitely made mistakes. I try my best to continue to educate myself and stay inclusive, but, yes, there is a ton of pushback when you publicly discuss women and sex."