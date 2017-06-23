15 Ways To Make Even The Worst Day At Work Better

When you have to be at work early , got up late & your awesome coworker helps your coffee addiction ❤️#ILOVEMARI pic.twitter.com/KwE7KAQg98— J.⚡️ (@Jello_Jennie) June 22, 2017
Got this snap while I was on break. Best coworker ever pic.twitter.com/7XQCNG0qIL— ☕️Decoy (@IAmThyDecoy) June 23, 2017
my amazing coworker brought some delicious coffee back from colombia after his trip back home to bogotá ? pic.twitter.com/xfg8wuP6pq— bronze maiden (@veernacular) June 8, 2017
I gave my coworker G7 (viet coffee) and this poor thing looks like he's about to have a heart attack— XuanHa Nguyen (@itsxuanha) June 9, 2017
A coworker just told me "I like your coffee mug, it reminds me of the grinch's socks"— Leatha (@lminichan) June 22, 2017
Um... thank you? pic.twitter.com/eSaUJoW9XB
A coworker just gave me massive kudos for a thing I just did.— Atara (@Atara) April 28, 2017
Always nice to end the work week with a bit of an ego boost, ain't it?
my dad kept the tradition going... Meeka for employee of the quarter... every quarter pic.twitter.com/PkJZhxUc9O— Madison Reeg (@MadisonReeg) February 24, 2017
my dad kept the tradition going... Meeka for employee of the quarter... every quarter pic.twitter.com/PkJZhxUc9O— Madison Reeg (@MadisonReeg) February 24, 2017
Whenever me and my coworker start discussing the LSAT all of the lawyers start giving us advice and offering to help and it's so nice— gretchen weiners (@_chismosa_) June 8, 2017
told my coworker i was having an anxiety attack earlier and she told me to watch a meme compilation vid while she did the work for a while— ryu gosling (@bbbeloveddd) June 6, 2017
Coworker waiting for mandarin translator— kaleigh (@911_kaleigh) May 18, 2017
Coworker: uno momento por favor
Me: Did you just speak Spanish to someone speaking mandarin
??♀️
Did I mention my coworker at my new job bought me lunch on Thursday? It was literally the nicest thing any coworker has ever done for me— Satan (@filitastic) May 21, 2017
My coworker gave me a queen bed set today for free that cost over $100 and honestly idk what I did to deserve this.— Amanda Fox (@mandster60) May 7, 2017
I told my coworker to leave me sweet notes for when I got in this morning and she did it ? pic.twitter.com/oMO7tamckT— jordyn (@imjordynshort) June 1, 2017