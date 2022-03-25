When It Comes To Wet-Weather Gear, No One Does It Like Rains

And, with all this talk about an expansive selection, Nielsen does mention that being sustainable and responsible is "part of our DNA; we are not a fast-fashion brand." Products are made from deadstock wherever possible, and the vast offerings you see are simply products made from what would have been waste materials. "One thing we are trying to do in terms of being more responsible is buying our customers' products back — if they have an older style that they'd like in a new style or color, we buy them back, give them store credit [that can be applied to] buying a new product, and we refurbish and sell those as a new style [in the future]," Nielsen says. Similar to the revolving nature of condensation and rainfall, you can be assured that when you buy into Rains, you'll be able to partake in its closed-loop cycle program. If all this doesn't sound like a dry spell that's worth getting into, we don't know what is.