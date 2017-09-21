8 R29ers Share Their MVP Beauty Products

Not to toot our own horn or anything, but here at R29, we know a thing or two about beauty. In fact, our affinity for all things beauty runs so deep — between stalking new product launches on Insta and experimenting with trends that can only be described as downright lewks (looking at you, feather brows) — that if you were to ask us what our go-to products are at any given moment, we'd be able to give you the full rundown without skipping a beat.
To put this to the test, we made a beeline straight to our trusty, in-the-know R29 staff to get the scoop on their MVBPs — as in, most valuable beauty products. Their list of ride-or-dies went on for days (as one can imagine), so we narrowed it down to just a handful of recommendations — from travel-ready sheet masks to a M·A·C foundation and concealer palette that'll make you want to join the #FIXFAM. Click through, because who knows? You might just find your next vanity staple.