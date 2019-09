8 R29ers Share Their MVP Beauty Products

Not to toot our own horn or anything, but here at R29, we know a thing or two about beauty. In fact, our affinity for all things beauty runs so deep — between stalking new product launches on Insta and experimenting with trends that can only be described as downright lewks (looking at you, feather brows ) — that if you were to ask us what our go-to products are at any given moment, we'd be able to give you the full rundown without skipping a beat.